Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks about her Appointment as Director-General of the WTO

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala sat with Arise News correspondent Eric in an interview to discuss her new accomplishment as the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.

Talking about the global response to her appointment, Okonjo Iweala says,

Yes, I am amazed also. So many countries are taking the floor and that makes me very proud and very humble. I think that’s partly because many delegations see this as a historic moment where members have elected the first woman and the first African. But on top of that, there’s a third point they’re making and that is that they’ve elected someone they feel has the knowledge and experience and the competence to deliver. So well, I tell people I’m very proud of course to be African, I’m proud for Nigeria and for the continent and also proud for women. But the bottom line is the capability to do the job and to deliver so that after me, there’ll be other women, there’ll be other Africans. That’s the whole point.

Watch the interview below:

