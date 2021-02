In this episode of her food vlog, lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie is showing you how to make fluffy pancakes with her easy recipe.

Ingredients

1 heaped cup all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 teaspoon food colouring

Watch the recipe video below: