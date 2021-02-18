Toke Makinwa is all about the ‘Things Life Never Prepares You For’ in this Episode of “Toke Moments”

In this hilarious new episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa is talking about those things that life never really prepares you for from adulting and paying bills to making decisions yourself, setting and meeting your goals.

Welcome to another episode of TokeMoments, this week we delve in to those things you can never be too ready for, the ways life never prepares you for certain stages you encounter. Feel free to add to the list and share your experiences too.

Watch the new episode below: