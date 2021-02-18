Toyosi Etim-Effiong joins The Shady Bunch to discuss ‘Cancel Culture’ in Episode 10 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Have you ever cancelled anyone? Do you believe people should be cancelled? Joining the Shady Bunch to discuss this topic is Toyosi Etim-Effiong in episode 11 of “Shade Corner” season 4

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with another interesting conversation this week. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

Watch the new episode below:

