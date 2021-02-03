BN TV
Make Tasty One-Pot Chicken and Rice with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe
Sisi Jemimah has shared another thirst trapping recipe vlog on YouTube.
In this episode, the food vlogger is showing you how she makes her one-pot chicken and rice.
Ingredients:
6-7 Chicken Thighs
2.5 Cups Rice
3 tbsp Coconut Oil
1 Medium Onion
2 Bell Peppers
1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper
1 tbsp Minced Ginger
1 tbsp Minced Garlic
600ml Chicken Broth
2 tsp Dried Thyme
2 tsp Dried Oregano
To season Chicken:
2 tsp Chinese 5 spice
1 tbsp Garlic Powder
1 tbsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Smoked Paprika
1 tbsp Chicken Seasoning
1 tsp Dried Oregano
1 tsp Salt
2 tsp Black Pepper
Learn the process below: