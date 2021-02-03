Make Tasty One-Pot Chicken and Rice with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sisi Jemimah has shared another thirst trapping recipe vlog on YouTube.

In this episode, the food vlogger is showing you how she makes her one-pot chicken and rice.

Ingredients:

6-7 Chicken Thighs

2.5 Cups Rice

3 tbsp Coconut Oil

1 Medium Onion

2 Bell Peppers

1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper

1 tbsp Minced Ginger

1 tbsp Minced Garlic

600ml Chicken Broth

2 tsp Dried Thyme

2 tsp Dried Oregano

To season Chicken:

2 tsp Chinese 5 spice

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

1 tbsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 tbsp Chicken Seasoning

1 tsp Dried Oregano

1 tsp Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

Learn the process below:

