"Love Me Enough, Love Me Now" - Alex Asogwa's Short Film "Nucleus" is so Timely!

You should see Akah Nnani's Reaction to Getting Dragged on Twitter

Here's how Ronke Raji Takes Care of her Mental Health

Make Yummy Beef Burger at Home with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

Kunle Afolayan partners with Netflix to Produce 3 New Films + Deyemi Okanlawon & Niyola will star in the First

Danielle Brooks to Star in Forthcoming Lifetime Movie "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" | Watch the Trailer

WARIF Chose to Challenge Participants of #WARIFBoysConvo | This is What They Had to Say

Catch Ric Hassani's Live Performance of "The Prince I Became" Right Here on BN TV

Ubi Franklin talks People Management in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

Does a University Degree Matter Anymore? Funmi Iyanda focuses on Education in this Episode of "Public Eye"

“Love Me Enough, Love Me Now” – Alex Asogwa’s Short Film “Nucleus” is so Timely!

Published

1 day ago

 on

TV personality and content creator Asogwa Alexandra, also known as Alex Unusual has dropped her debut short film “Nucleus” and it encourages everyone to pay attention to those around them, show love to the people they care about, and to give people their roses when they can still smell them.

“Nucleus” which tells an intense love story is written, directed and produced by Alexandra Asogwa who also stars in the film.

The film also features veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu and other talented actors.

Watch the short film below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

