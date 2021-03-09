Ubi Franklin talks People Management in this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) talks with Ubi Franklin on people management in this episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

Born in Cross River State as Ubi Ekapong Ofem, Ubi Franklin is the 11th of 15 children. Ubi had his primary and secondary education in Calabar, after which he attempted law at the Madonna University.

In 2017, he launched a start-up called Instant Pickup, a service that specializes in instant home pickup and delivery of laundry which has led to the birth of other ‘Instant’ businesses.

Ubi is the founder and CEO of record label Made Men Music Group.

Watch the new episode below:

Part 2: