Catch Ric Hassani’s Live Performance of “The Prince I Became” Right Here on BN TV

Ric Hassani performs a live concert exclusively for Red Bull to mark the success of his latest sophomore album “The Prince I Became.”

The show includes not only any song from the new album but also intimate, never-before-heard insight from the artist on his new music.

Ric Hassani’s debut album “African Gentleman” was all about crafting love songs and surviving, but it’s his new album “The Prince I Became” gives people a glimpse into the inner workings of this iconic artist’s mind.

Featuring the already popular songs “Thunder Fire You“, “Everything” and “Angel“, this 17-track album holds collaborations with artists like Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards, Kuami Eugene, Fumbani Changaya, and many others.

Watch the video below: