WARIF Chose to Challenge Participants of #WARIFBoysConvo | This is What They Had to Say

3 mins ago

WARIF is commemorating International Women’s Day with a real game-changer to address violence against women and children, including boys and men in gender-based harassment conversations.

The WARIF Boys Conversation Cafe is an initiative that seeks to change the existing negative mindset of adolescent boys in secondary schools across the nation about rape and sexual violence. Encouraging them to be protectors and not perpetrators.

WARIF chose to challenge some participants of the #WARIFBoysConvo and this is what some had to say:

