Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Danielle Brooks to Star in Forthcoming Lifetime Movie "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

WARIF Chose to Challenge Participants of #WARIFBoysConvo | This is What They Had to Say

BN TV Music

Catch Ric Hassani’s Live Performance of “The Prince I Became” Right Here on BN TV

BN TV

Ubi Franklin talks People Management in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Does a University Degree Matter Anymore? Funmi Iyanda focuses on Education in this Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV

#ChooseToChallenge - Arese Ugwu in Conversation with Chika Uwazie on Love & Money

BN TV

Go Behind the Scenes of BamBam & Teddy A's Daughter, Zendaya's Birthday Photo Shoot

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Nomzamo Mbatha talks to BellaNaija about Playing “Mirembe” in “Coming 2 America” | WATCH

BN TV Style

Discover the Roots of Modern African Style with Naomi Campbell + an Exclusive Runway Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Season 2 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" is Here | Watch the First Episode

BN TV

Danielle Brooks to Star in Forthcoming Lifetime Movie “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” | Watch the Trailer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As the release of the forthcoming movie,  “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” draws closer, Lifetime has dropped another trailer to build your anticipation.

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” is a gospel biopic based on the true story of the life and times of Mahalia Jackson, set to premiere on Lifetime at 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

According to Essence, the film follows the “gospel legend and civil rights trailblazer from her birth in New Orleans to singing at the March on Washington in 1963 with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by her side. In hopes that her music would inspire the masses, Jackson was an active supporter of the Civil Rights Movement and sang for racially integrated audiences in Carnegie Hall and at John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball.”

The film stars Grammy Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks in the lead role alongside Joaquina Kalukango, Jason Dirden, Olivia Washington and Rob Demery.

The film will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon with the screenplay written by Bettina Gilois and Todd Kreidler. It is executive produced by Robin Roberts and Linda Berman, while Brooks and Leon serve as co-executive producers.

Watch the official trailer below:

 

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Anwuli Opene-Awogu: The Many Lessons Business Owners Can Glean from Òlòturé

Firecracker Toyeen: To What Extent Should Parents Influence their Children’s Life Choices?

#ChooseToChallenge – Celebrating Women Working Hard to Create a More Equal World

Jessica Ireju: The Four Kinds of Women Who Changed My Life
Advertisement
css.php