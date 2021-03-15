Fejiro Finally Opens Up about Lamar in the Season Finale of Diane Russet’s web series “Ricordi”

The last episode of Diane Russet‘s web series “Ricordi” has premiered on YouTube.

In this episode, Fejiro finally opens up to Soye about her past while Lamar.

“Ricordi” is directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix, Rita Edwards and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star.

Enjoy!