Watch DJ Lambo’s Electrifying Virtual Performance for the #BNSWomensMonth Closing Concert
Hey BNers,
Superstar DJ Lambo smashed it on the turntable with her electrifying performance for BellaNaija Style‘s #BNSWomensMonth virtual closing ceremony, which took place at 6:30 pm (WAT) on @bellanaijaonline‘s IG Live, Sunday the 28th of March.
Throughout the month of March, BellaNaija Style dedicated select activations, giveaways, Clubhouse conversations and promotions to shout out women-owned businesses and celebrate rising and established females in the fashion and beauty industry!
To mark the end of the month-long activities, there was a virtual concert for the audience to wind down. If you didn’t watch LIVE, here it is! Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to PARTAYYY!!!
