Connect with us

BN TV Events Style

Watch DJ Lambo’s Electrifying Virtual Performance for the #BNSWomensMonth Closing Concert

BN TV Movies & TV

Things have Gotten More Complicated in Episode 6 of “Bad Gang”

BN TV

You Should See the New Episode of "Colours of Life" Season 2 with Koko Kalango

BN TV

Adanna & David Planned a Surprise for their Son Noah's 3rd Birthday | Watch

BN TV Music

A Day in the Life of Falz - Cooking, a Trip to the Art Center & Home Tour with Naomi Campbell

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ever Wondered What Life on the Street is Actually Like? Then Check Out This Exclusive Snippet of "Awon Boyz"

BN TV

Let Sisi Jemimah Show You how to make Smokey Party Jollof Rice

BN TV

Yam, Scrambled Eggs, Goat Meat Pepper Soup - Enjoy Sunday Brunch with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

First Photos from Harrysong & Alex's White Wedding | #Tarex2021

BN TV

Watch DJ Lambo’s Electrifying Virtual Performance for the #BNSWomensMonth Closing Concert

Published

2 days ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Superstar DJ Lambo smashed it on the turntable with her electrifying performance for BellaNaija Style‘s #BNSWomensMonth virtual closing ceremony, which took place at 6:30 pm (WAT) on @bellanaijaonline‘s IG Live, Sunday the 28th of March.

Throughout the month of March, BellaNaija Style dedicated select activations, giveaways, Clubhouse conversations and promotions to shout out women-owned businesses and celebrate rising and established females in the fashion and beauty industry!

To mark the end of the month-long activities, there was a virtual concert for the audience to wind down. If you didn’t watch LIVE, here it is! Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to PARTAYYY!!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Common Mistakes Job Applicants Make & How to Rectify Them

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry

Are We Closing the Gender Gap or Employing Women on Merit?

Young People Can’t Build or Rent; Is the World Facing a Housing Crisis?

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness
Advertisement
css.php