DonateNG’s Medical Support Campaign is Changing the Lives of Nigerians

The objectives and functions of the NHIS, according to this present review, have hardly attained any height as healthcare delivery continues to be limited, not equitable, and does not meet the needs of the majority of the Nigerian people.

In spite of the several failures of the Nigerian healthcare system, a recent study had suggested that if managed well, the NHIS could be a useful ground for good healthcare delivery. Over half of the population live below the poverty line and cannot afford the high cost of healthcare. Many Nigerians have thus turned to crowdfunding portals for fundraising for medical causes and other social good causes. One of those portals is DonateNG, where individuals and charity organizations can fundraise for any social cause in Nigeria.

A perfect example is Dr. Chinonso Egemba, AKA Aproko Doctor, who is currently raising funds to support Nigerians who find it difficult to pay their medical bills with the campaign, Medical Support for Nigerians.

The objectives of the campaign are to:

Support Nigerians from financial burdens by offsetting medical bills.

Ensure many Nigerians can access good healthcare services as at when due.

Ensure the availability of funds to Nigerians for improved medical care services.

Since the inception of the campaign in December 2020, Aproko Doctor, through his Medical Support for Nigerians campaign has raised over 5million Naira to support various Nigerians medical bills and there have been over 8 individuals impacted directly as a result of the various donations from well-meaning Nigerians.

Some of these beneficiaries are stated below:

Jessica and Blessing: We’ve been able to support Jessica and Blessing to get healthcare. N 350,000 to Blessing’s hospital for admission and surgery, N 200,000 to Jessica to procure drugs and appointments.

Blessing Eze: She’s about to give birth through a Ceaserian Session and is getting 170k to cover the cost of her surgery.

Chukwuemeka Daniel: 1.1 million was raised to help Daniel get surgery to repair a part of his kidney. The surgery was successful and he is currently in recovery.

There are many good-hearted people that are down on their luck and looking for someone to lend a helping hand, and there is a limitless amount of ways to make this world a better place. You can visit donate-ng.com/campaign/medical-support-for-nigerians to support the project.

To create a similar impact, please visit DonateNG.

_______________________________________________

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.