Sauti Sol is Back with Season 2 of the “Sol Family” Reality Show | Watch the First Episode

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Season 2 of “Sol Family” is here!

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

It’s a new chapter for the whole Sol Family as Sauti Sol prepares to welcome a new member of the family, Bensoul faces tragedy at his first performance in a pandemic and Nviiri is in search of a new musical identity.

What do these new chapters mean for each of them? How does the new artist manager handle the chaos of Bensoul’s trip to Kisii and who is this new Nviiri?

Find out in the first episode:

CREDITS:

Created by: Eugene Mbugua
Prod by: Documentary & Reality Television Ltd

