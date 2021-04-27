BN TV
MTV Base Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Gyakie
This episode of MTV Base’s “A day in the life” is focused on the daily grind in the life of Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie and her visit to Nigeria.
MTV Base, consistent with telling African stories and spotlighting outstanding Africans in entertainment, is introducing Gyakie who is popularly known for her hit track “Forever” and its follow up remix featuring Omah Lay.
Watch the video below:
jacinta
April 27, 2021 at 3:56 pm
