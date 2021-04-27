Connect with us

BN TV

MTV Base Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Gyakie

BN TV

A Day In The Life of Bella Shmurda - Creative Process; Sound Mixes & Inspiration

BN TV

Abimbola Craig Got Her Eyebrows Tattooed! See How it Turned Out

BN TV

Mory Coco's Opinion on what True Fulfilment Feels Like

BN TV

28 Questions with GQ - Jamie Foxx & Corinne Foxx take the Family Quiz

BN TV

Chiki Opens a Dance Studio in Episode 6 of Sauti Sol’s “Sol Family” Season 2

BN TV

Akah & Claire's Long-Distance Relationship Story is a Must Watch

BN TV

See all that Sisi Yemmie has been Up To in this Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Don't Miss Episode 8 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

BN TV

Adanna & David are Getting their Garden Ready for Baby's Arrival

BN TV

MTV Base Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Gyakie

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This episode of MTV Base’s “A day in the life” is focused on the daily grind in the life of Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie and her visit to Nigeria.

MTV Base, consistent with telling African stories and spotlighting outstanding Africans in entertainment, is introducing Gyakie who is popularly known for her hit track “Forever” and its follow up remix featuring Omah Lay.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

1 Comment

  1. jacinta

    April 27, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    Good job …https://wedevelopers.io/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”

Jessica Ireju: Piecing Together the Puzzles of My Life

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I Was Scammed as a Teenager

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

Teenage Sex And the Faux Promise of Freedom
Advertisement
css.php