A Day In The Life of Bella Shmurda – Creative Process; Sound Mixes & Inspiration

MTV Base, consistent with telling African stories and spotlighting outstanding Africans in entertainment is introducing the first episode of its celebrity-insight series, “A day in the life”.

This episode is focused on the daily grind in the life of 24-year old Nigerian singer and songwriter, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, AKA Bella Shmurda. An eccentric artist, Bella Shmurda is currently dominating the charts in the Nigerian music scene. He rose to prominence with the release of the song “vision 2020“, and a follow-up remix that featured Nigeria rapper Olamide.

In this premiere, the singer gives viewers a sneak peek into his creative process- sound mixes and the inspiration for one of his songs.

Watch the video below:

