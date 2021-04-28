Connect with us

Chiké's Cover of Gyakie's "Forever" on #TuesdayNightSessions is Just As Awesome As Expected

Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Jim Iyke star in Marc Adebesin's Upcoming Movie "Hustle" | Watch the Trailer

You Should See the Official Trailer for Ndani TV's Forthcoming Limited Series "Afrocity"

Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha's Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child

Catch King Perryy's Live Performance of his Single "Yawa" on BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Shrimp Sauce Recipe is Rich in Protein & Easy to Make

MTV Base Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Gyakie

A Day In The Life of Bella Shmurda - Creative Process; Sound Mixes & Inspiration

Abimbola Craig Got Her Eyebrows Tattooed! See How it Turned Out

Mory Coco's Opinion on what True Fulfilment Feels Like

After opening his sold-out Lagos concert last Sunday with a stunning cover of Gyakie‘s “Forever”, Chiké for his raved #TuesdayNightSessions delivered an official audio cover of the hit.

Still riding on the current success of his last single “Running (To You)” with Simi which is currently sitting at #19 on the Billboard Digital World Sales Chart, and his debut album “Boo of the Booless” still ruling the charts, there is no stopping the musical force that is Chiké as he promised that the visual for his smash “Roju” is set to premiere.

Listen to his stunning rendition of the smash!

Watch the video below:

