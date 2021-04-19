Should Christians Drink? Join the Conversation with Edi Ekhomu in this Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has a new episode of her lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” season 2 on YouTube.

In this week’s episode, Koko Kalango sits with Edi Ekhomu for an insightful conversation on why she doesn’t drink and if Christians should drink alcohol or not.

The talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Watch the new episode below: