Ike shares Fond Memories + gets Candid about Relationships & more in his Tell-All Interview

In this chat with Spice TV, reality star, model and actor, Ike gets candid about himself and the things he wants to be remembered for. He says,

Helping those around me. Not just my friends and my family which I love to help, but you know, those aspiring entrepreneurs and people you know, small business owners and creeators who just want to make it. And I want to be know as the quy who helped them to get either exposure or business deal. You know, something that pushed them forward in their career.

The former BBNaija star also talks about his most embarrassing moment, being in Capetown and his happiest moment in life which he says was “when I got out of my last relationship.”

Asked to give his best relationship advice, Ike says to make sure you’re happy because “a relationship is a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices and don’t jump into it until you’re ready. Trust me, a real relationship only works when you have the right partner.”

Watch the video below: