Reki & Stephan’s Relationship take Another Turn in Episode 5 of “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Episode 5 (Like Paris), of “Grow Up or Nuts” season 2 is here.

In this week’s episode, a dog named Paris visits the Salon. Meanwhile, Reki’s relationship with Stephan worsens.

Season 2 of “Grow Up or Nuts” is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. This season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-Rammal, Efe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below: