Sweeter Every Time! Watch Episode 7 of Setwerk’s Web Series “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Episode 7 (Sweeter Every Time) of Setwerk Films web series “Grow Up or Nuts” season 2 has premiered.

This season is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. In this season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-RammalEfe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

In this week’s episode, Kiki remains sweet to her lovers but not so sweet with her friends.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

