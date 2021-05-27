Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for “Is This Seat Taken?” the Forthcoming Web Series starring Chinasa Anukam

22 hours ago

Chinasa Anukam is on a new adventure. The cheeky and slightly troublesome host goes on dates with some of your creative faves and absolutely nothing is off the table.

Season one stars Falz, Prettyboy D-O, Ajebutter, and Michael Mayowa Sonariwo.

Episode 1 Teaser Trailer: “Must it be every woman??”

