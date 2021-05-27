BN TV
Watch the Trailer for “Is This Seat Taken?” the Forthcoming Web Series starring Chinasa Anukam
Chinasa Anukam is on a new adventure. The cheeky and slightly troublesome host goes on dates with some of your creative faves and absolutely nothing is off the table.
Season one stars Falz, Prettyboy D-O, Ajebutter, and Michael Mayowa Sonariwo.
Episode 1 Teaser Trailer: “Must it be every woman??”
Mubarak
May 27, 2021 at 1:41 pm
Nice one keep it up
You guys are trying may God be with you all…