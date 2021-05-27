BN TV
Gbemi & Toolz share How They Spent Their 20s in this Episode of the “OffAir Show”
Episode 7 of “OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz” season 3 has premiered on YouTube.
In this episode of the “OffAir show”, Gbemi and Toolz “talk it” about how they spent their 20s, Lagos restaurants, giving too much information (TMI) on the internet, fraud and body count as a factor of age.
Watch the video below:
