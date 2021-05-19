The First Episode of Red TV’s New Web Series “Public Figure” is Finally Here

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Red TV welcomes you to the world of “Public Figure” from the Gold Coast, Ghana with episode 1 of the new web series.

Fed up with a toxic work environment, Wonder quits her job in a determined bid to escape an abusive boss in this episode tagged ‘A Chick Called Wonder’.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor,  Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the first episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

