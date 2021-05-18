Connect with us

Episode 9 of "Sol Family" Season 2 takes us through Polycarp & Amanda's Home Birth Story

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Polycarp and Amanda had a home birth and episode 9 of Sauti Sol‘s reality show, “Sol Family” gives us details on their story.

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Watch the new episode below:

