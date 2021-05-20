Connect with us

You’ve Got to Add Sisi Jemimah’s Asun Fried Rice to Your Meal Plan

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When you see Sisi Jemimah pop up on your timeline, know it’s food ‘o’ clock. The food vlog is here with a new recipe, and this one takes your rice dish to a whole different level.

In this episode, she will be teaching you how to make ‘goat meat fried rice’, and you can also call it ‘asun fried rice’. Sounds exciting.

Ingredients:
3 Cups Rice
1 Paprika OR Bell Pepper
3 Scotch Bonnet
3 Chilli Peppers
1 Onion
1/2 Bell Pepper Chopped
3 Green Chilli Chopped
1/2 Cup Chopped Spring Onions
2 tsp Curry Powder
2 tsp Dried Thyme
2 Bouillon Cubes
Salt to taste
Vegetable Oil

For the Goat Meat:
600g Goat Meat
1 Medium Onion Chopped
Chopped Garlic
2 Bouillon Cubes
2 tsp Curry Powder
2 tsp Dried Thyme
2 Sprigs Rosemary
1 Scotch Bonnet
Salt to taste

Watch the video below:

