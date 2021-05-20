Catch the Final Episode of “Mostly Straight” Season 1

The first season of Awakening Films‘ high school web series “Mostly Straight” has come to an end with the 11th episode tagged ‘You Can’t Get Rid Of Me’.

The series stars Henry Chukz, Johnpaul Gosioha, Kimbel Simeon, Ivan Imoka, Jessica Ndigwe, Shawn Foster, Anyaene Nkiru, Angela Udewulu, Oscar Udeoji and many more.

“Mostly Straight” is directed by Ivan Imoka, produced by Henry Chukz and Ivan Imoka, and written by Obasi Nnamdi.

Watch the video below: