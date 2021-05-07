Don’t Miss Episode 11 of The Naked Convos’ Audio Web Series “Aso Ebi”

Connect with us

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Episode 11 of The Naked Convos‘ audio web series, “Aso Ebi” is here!

Based on a written series by Marilyn Eshikena and Okaimame Oyakhirome, “Aso Ebi” is a self-aware, empathetic series about the self-doubt and unspoken struggles of being a Nigerian woman in her late 20s that engages with societal issues without being defined by it.

The series is voiced by Efe Odudu, Ilooise Omohinmin, Jojo Amiegbe, Keshinro Bami, Seye Banks and Marycolette Unamka. It is produced and directed by Efe Odudu, and executive produced by Olawale Adetula.

This episode starts off with a twist, Anita is not shouting at anyone! It also looks like Mo’s marriage with Jay is on its way to being over.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

