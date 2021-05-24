Connect with us

WARIF Introduces #WARIFAnonymous... Survivors Can Now Share their Stories Without Fear

Ifeoma Monye: Not Sleeping Well? Here's What you Can Do About it

Through "ChessinSlums", Tunde Onakoya is Changing the Lives of Children One Chess Piece at a Time

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense

BN Book Review: The Taxi Driver and Other Poems by Muyiwa Adesokun | Review by Adebisi Adeyemi

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What it Means When a Writer Cannot Write

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

 

The Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is excited to kickstart the #WARIFAnonymous, a new initiative where survivors can share their stories without any shame.

With 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 8 boys experiencing one form of sexual violence or the other before the age of 18, it is evident that sexual violence is still prevalent. To mitigate the issue of sexual violence, WARIF is giving survivors the platform to share their stories without the fear of shame and stigmatisation. The goal is to continue to create awareness and change the existing negative mindset about rape and sexual violence by encouraging survivors to share their experiences anonymously.

In most cases, when one survivor speaks up, others are encouraged to do the same thereby creating awareness and reducing this prevalence. Every survivor is on a different journey to recovery and with #WARIFAnonymous, experiences can be shared to help survivors understand that they are not alone.

WARIF Anonymous is built on the voices of brave survivors who are courageous enough to share their stories. So if you are a survivor looking for an outlet to tell your story anonymously, you can visit www.warifng.org/anonymous.

For in person, group or virtual counselling services, please call WARIF’s 24-hour confidential helpline on 08092100009 or visit the WARIF Centre at 6, Turton Street, off Thorburn Avenue, Sabo, Yaba

