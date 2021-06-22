Season 2 of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji” is Coming! Watch the Teaser

Season 2 of Basketmouth‘s comedy series “Papa Benji” is coming and we’re here for it.

“Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint.

Catch up on the first season here. Have you heard the soundtracks for the web series? Click here in case you haven’t.

Watch the teaser below: