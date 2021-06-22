Connect with us

BN TV Career Inspired

“Never Feel The Need to Minimize Yourself To Accommodate Another Person’s Insecurities” – Temitope Olagbegi, Founder/CEO at Sixth Sense

BN TV

Here's a Bolognese Sauce (Naija Style) Recipe from Zeelicious You Should Try

BN TV

It's a Wrap! Jemima Osunde & others React to Tomike Adeoye's Pregnancy Announcement

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie's Tasty Looking Garden Egg Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

BN TV Comedy

Season 2 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" is Coming! Watch the Teaser

BN TV

Adanna & David are Enjoying their Last Days as a Family of Four

BN TV Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Mzansi Youth Choir - Rain

BN TV Comedy

Bovi talks "My Village People" & His Relationship with AY on Rubbin' Minds - "We Just Grew Apart"

BN TV Comedy

Episode 16 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 is Here

BN TV

“Never Feel The Need to Minimize Yourself To Accommodate Another Person’s Insecurities” – Temitope Olagbegi, Founder/CEO at Sixth Sense

Published

1 day ago

 on

Episode 2 of ‘They Said I Couldn’t’ features the story of the Founder of Sixth Sense Interiors, a leading interior design firm in Nigeria.
‘They said I Couldn’t’ is a docu-series brought to you by Sunlight Nigeria in collaboration with Under 40 CEOs.

This series tells the stories of 10 young female leaders who share something in common – They were all told they couldn’t.
However, they chose to challenge the status quo and rise above the restrictions placed on their femininity. Every woman has a story, carefully woven along her individual path and we are here to tell that story.

Watch Episode 2 featuring Temitope Olagbegi here

A multi-passionate entrepreneur, Tope is an alumnus of the Sheffield School of Interiors and Ivy House Design School in  England where she received an Advanced Diploma in Interior Design. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos.
Her firm Sixth Sense has made a mark in the interior design industry in Nigeria. Sixth Sense is a furniture and interior decoration brand. Over the years, Tope has learnt to own her story, and is very passionate about sharing her life experiences through her writings, masterclasses, conferences and various platforms when she is invited to speak.

Tope’s firm, Sixth Sense was formally established in 2004 even though she had been doing business under the name Sixth Sense since 1999 as an undergraduate. With four offices in Lagos so far and numerous awards under her belt, Temitope Olagbegi has also launched an academy that trains interior design enthusiasts.

_____________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs

Stand To End Rape: The Myths and Realities of Sex Education

Mfonobong Inyang: There’s a Need for Financial Literacy in the Creative Sector
Advertisement
css.php