Catch the Season Finale of of "Hotel 101" starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 is Here

Sisi Yemmie shares Lucrative Work from Home Jobs & Side Hustles in the Food Industry

Tayo Aina's New Travel Vlog Explores Life in Port-Harcourt

Adanna Finally Got Vaccinated! See How it Went

Don't Miss Episode 11 of Sauti Sol's “Sol Family” Season 2

Chef Chi's Chicken Kebab Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Fix

#WorldNoTobaccoDay 2021: These Nollywood Stars Are Taking a Stand Against Tobacco Product Promotion in Nigerian Films

This New Episode of "Beyond The Headlines" focuses on ‘Nigeria’s Start-Up Boom’

Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 7 Reveal | Watch the Fascinating Performances

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The season finale of MegaTarmac Studios’ internet series “Hotel 101” has dropped.

In this episode, a senior pastor guest lands in “Hotel 101”, but his spirit and flesh start a big fight between salvation and fornications.

The series follows the antics of 3 hotel staff and their many troubles. It stars Buchi, Tomama, I Go Save, Linda Ezewuzie, Isokoboy, Mr Paul, Edirin Smith and Austin Okpara.

“Hotel 101” is created by Okechukwu Anthony and Chudi Leonard.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

