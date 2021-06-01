Catch the Season Finale of of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

The season finale of MegaTarmac Studios’ internet series “Hotel 101” has dropped.

In this episode, a senior pastor guest lands in “Hotel 101”, but his spirit and flesh start a big fight between salvation and fornications.

The series follows the antics of 3 hotel staff and their many troubles. It stars Buchi, Tomama, I Go Save, Linda Ezewuzie, Isokoboy, Mr Paul, Edirin Smith and Austin Okpara.

“Hotel 101” is created by Okechukwu Anthony and Chudi Leonard.

Watch the new episode below: