It’s #UntilForeverIDo! Catch all The Feels at Iseoluwa & Dolapo’s Wedding

Published

12 hours ago

 on

It’s many shades of excitement for us today, thanks to Iseoluwa and her sweetheart Dolapo. But the excitement is not just for us alone, you sure are about to catch the wave as well!

Iseoluwa and Dolapo found love in each other and moved things to the next level in grand style! With the day starting on a very bright note with pure vibes and happiness, it was only expected that the rest of the day turned out to be nothing short of a movie. The lovebirds took it to the altar first, where they were joined in Holy matrimony. Iseoluwa came ready to captivate everyone in her classy lace dress and Dolapo was definitely not taking the backbench as he also came through looking dapper.

The came reception time and all cylinders were fired up. The #UntilForeverIDo wedding was on a row of beauty, love and joy, right from the reception entrance to the first dance and more. Now, it certainly didn’t end there. There was also an after-party and it became clear that the fun just began. Everything was on a whole other level with music, food, drinks and pure fun, being the order of the day. Iseoluwa and Dolapo’s wedding was truly lit and you surely want to experience it all in photos.

Enjoy all the beautiful photos from #UntilForevrIDo below.

Now let’s check out Dolapo as he also gets ready for the big moment…

The first look is always so magical! 😍

Now,  It’s time for church! Here comes the bride in all her magnificent splendour…

It’s official! Iseoluwa and Dolapo have been joined as one. What’s next? The reception of course!

Let the party begin!

Make way for the latest couple. 😅

The first dance as Mr and Mrs…

Iseoluwa will most certainly remain Daddy’s little girl. This father-daughter moment is so priceless.

Dolapo and his mom having their precious moment – things we love to see!

Time for the after-party. It’s about to go down. 🤭

Iseoluwa was absolutely ravishing.

 

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Groom’s suit: @dejiandkola
Bride’s dress: @pronovias
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair: @ferdinandshair
Stylist: @so.style_
Caterer: @tashbistro
Amala: @ounjeaduke
Tuwo & Amala: @tuwopama
Small chops: @mlb_kitchen
Grills: @lala_grill
Pasta station: @cuisineefficace
Cocktails: @thehunterscocktails
After party food: @chefkhudu
Drinks: @drinksdivision
DJ: @iamdjskillz_
Live band: @veentagebandceo
MC: @teeacomedian_
Photobooth: @smileboothco
Cake: @pomelocakes
Dessert: @rldesserts
Gelato: @hansandrene
Venue: @theamoregardens
Photography: @jopstudios | @bedgepictures
Videography: @otusally

