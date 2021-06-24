Everyone is Feeling the Heat in Episode 6 of Red TV’s “Public Figure”

Episode 6 (The Usual Suspect) of RED TV’s web series “Public Figure” is here.

You just wonder if Wonder will catch a break from all this drama. Araba Lawson seems to be setting ablaze everything in her path. Everyone is feeling the heat around her.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below: