Everyone is Feeling the Heat in Episode 6 of Red TV’s “Public Figure”

Do Women Look Good to Impress Men? Timini Egbuson & TaymiB join the Debate on "Toke Moments"

Everything Gbemi & Toolz wants you to know about Sexual Health & Pleasure on the "OffAir Show"

Teni is the Entertainer on this Episode of Izzy Odigie's "Izzy Dance Tutorials"

The Best Natural Way to Marinate Turkey or Chicken, According to Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Ozzy Etomi is on the "Boundries & Work Culture" Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Here's a Bolognese Sauce (Naija Style) Recipe from Zeelicious You Should Try

It's a Wrap! Jemima Osunde & others React to Tomike Adeoye's Pregnancy Announcement

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie's Tasty Looking Garden Egg Sauce Recipe

The First Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Episode 6 (The Usual Suspect) of RED TV’s web series “Public Figure” is here.

You just wonder if Wonder will catch a break from all this drama. Araba Lawson seems to be setting ablaze everything in her path. Everyone is feeling the heat around her.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

