Sisi Jemimah’s Assorted Meat Pepper Soup Recipe is so Thirst-Trapping

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sisi Jemimah is here to whet our appetites with this thirst trapping assorted meat pepper soup recipe she shared on YouTube.

Ingredients

Assorted Meat

Blended Onions

Spring Onions

Basil Leaves

Chilli for Garnishing

Bouillon Cubes

Salt

For the Pepper Soup Mix

1 big Onion

5 Garlic Cloves

Ginger

6-8 Ehu seeds (Calabash Nutmeg)

1.5 tbsp Black Pepper

4 tbsp Pepper Soup Spice

Scotch Bonnet Pepper

Paprika Pepper

Water

Watch the recipe vlog below:

