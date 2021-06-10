BN TV
Sisi Jemimah’s Assorted Meat Pepper Soup Recipe is so Thirst-Trapping
Sisi Jemimah is here to whet our appetites with this thirst trapping assorted meat pepper soup recipe she shared on YouTube.
Ingredients
Assorted Meat
Blended Onions
Spring Onions
Basil Leaves
Chilli for Garnishing
Bouillon Cubes
Salt
For the Pepper Soup Mix
1 big Onion
5 Garlic Cloves
Ginger
6-8 Ehu seeds (Calabash Nutmeg)
1.5 tbsp Black Pepper
4 tbsp Pepper Soup Spice
Scotch Bonnet Pepper
Paprika Pepper
Water
Watch the recipe vlog below: