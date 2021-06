The viewers have made their choices! Find out which of your favourite talents will be returning to their respective teams—#TeamWaje, #TeamFalz, #TeamYemiAlade and #TeamDarey— for the Live Shows.

The coaches Yemi Alade, Darey, Falz and Waje also tell host Nancy Isime how they feel about it in episode 14 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3.

Watch the new episode below: