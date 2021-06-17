The Wunmi Bello Show is Back! Watch the New Episode featuring Global Boga

Yay! The Wunmi Bello Show is back with a new season! “Thank you for all the support so far,” she says as she enjoys the absolute honour of sitting with Afrobeats artist, Global Boga to discuss the process of discovering true love and losing his partner Nicole Thea, 24-year old pregnant YouTube star who passed along with her their son after suffering a “massive heart attack,” according to her family.

“Almost a year ago we were hit with the worst news. The world was overcome with sadness but nothing compared to what Boga has/is feeling. Global Boga’s world changed,” says Wunmi.

Watch the video below:

CREDITS:

Executive Producer: Junior Anim

Producer: Josh Bridge

Editor: Emmanuel Adebowale

Gaffer: Beau Wilkison

Camera Operators: Emmanuel Adebowale, Ola Aileru & Tomi Okeowo

Photography: Emmanuel Adebowale