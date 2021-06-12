BN TV
Zeelicious’ Banana Oat Muffins Recipe is Weight-Loss-Friendly | Watch
In this episode of her recipe vlog, food blogger Zeelicious is showing you how to make banana oat muffins that’s “healthy and perfect for weight loss”.
Dry Ingredients
2 cups instant oats
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup coconut chips
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Sprinkle of salt
Wet Ingredients
3 ripe bananas
3 eggs
1/2 cup honey
1 cup milk of choice (or more)
Learn the process: