Zeelicious’ Banana Oat Muffins Recipe is Weight-Loss-Friendly | Watch

In this episode of her recipe vlog, food blogger Zeelicious is showing you how to make banana oat muffins that’s “healthy and perfect for weight loss”.

Dry Ingredients

2 cups instant oats

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup coconut chips

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Sprinkle of salt

Wet Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

3 eggs

1/2 cup honey

1 cup milk of choice (or more)

Learn the process: