All the Interesting Activities Dodos Uvieghara Got Up To in Los Angeles

Dodos Uvieghara went on a trip to Los Angeles and she’s taking us through all the interesting activities and tourist things she got up to in this new travel vlog.

She says,

Hey Lovelies, I had the best time in Los Angeles and in this vlog i’ll be showing you guys all the interesting activities and tourist things to do in L.A. Take this is your personal LA travel guide of the best spots to eat and vist while in Los Angeles, California. I hope you enoy xx.

Watch the video: