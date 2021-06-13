Go Food Shopping in a Lagos Market with Sisi Yemmie

Sisi Yemmie enjoys taking you food shopping with her especially when she goes to Lagos markets, and she’s doing just that in this new vlog.

She says, “The cost of food is increasing every day…it is ridiculous! I had to cut corners and didn’t buy most of what I’d typically buy.”

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

Watch the new vlog below: