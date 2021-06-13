Connect with us

BN TV

Go Food Shopping in a Lagos Market with Sisi Yemmie

BN TV

Anthony Joshua Opens Up about Male Vulnerability & Being Mentally Fit on British Vogue's "In Conversation" Series

BN TV

BamBam talks Being a Mom, Wife & Career Woman on "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

All the Interesting Activities Dodos Uvieghara Got Up To in Los Angeles

BN TV

Zeelicious' Banana Oat Muffins Recipe is Weight-Loss-Friendly | Watch

BN TV Music

"A Superstar Made in Lagos": Banky W, Uche Pedro describe Wizkid as he Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Debut Album

BN TV Movies & TV

Anayo Finally Meets the Mystery Man in Episode 6 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

BN TV Music

New Video: Tim Godfrey - Agidigba Medley

BN TV News

Constitutional Reform, Condolences to Kidnapped Victims, and an Economic Sustainability Plan – Read President Buhari's full Democracy Day Address

BN TV News

Key Takeaways from President Buhari’s Interview with NTA

BN TV

Go Food Shopping in a Lagos Market with Sisi Yemmie

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sisi Yemmie enjoys taking you food shopping with her especially when she goes to Lagos markets, and she’s doing just that in this new vlog.

She says, “The cost of food is increasing every day…it is ridiculous! I had to cut corners and didn’t buy most of what I’d typically buy.”

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

Watch the new vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Let’s Ensure Our Democracy is Rooted in Strong Institutions

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Joy Eneghalu: How to Make a Career Transition into Tech

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice
Advertisement
css.php