“A Superstar Made in Lagos”: Banky W, Uche Pedro describe Wizkid as he Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Debut Album

To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album “Superstar“, Wizkid has released a 10-episode docuseries titled “A Superstar Made in Lagos“.

With its title being a combination of his first album and the most recent “Made In Lagos“, this docuseries sees reflections from the superstar on love, music and his journey so far.

It features some of his peers and mentors including former label boss Banky W, Alibaba, Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Anthony Joshua, Basketmouth, Terri, Chris Ubosi and BellaNaija’s Uche Pedro😊

The guests talk about everything Wizkid from his melodies, self-integrity, humble beginnings, talent, unreleased music, and hard work to his impact on Afrobeats and the creative industry.

“A Superstar Made in Lagos” was shot and directed by JM Films.

Enjoy!

Wizkid Reflects on Life, Love and Music

Uche Pedro Talks Wizkid, Afrobeats and Nigeria’s Creative Industry

Anthony Joshua Talks Wizkid and Ojuelegba

Ali Baba Talks Wizkid, Melodies and Self-Integrity

Banky W Talks Wizkid, Humble Beginnings and Talent

Basketmouth Talks Wizkid and Unreleased Music

Chris Ubosi Describes Wizkid

Femi Kuti Talks Wizkid and Felabration

Terri Talks Wizkid and Working Hard

Yeni Kuti Talks Wizkid and Humility