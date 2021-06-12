BN TV
“A Superstar Made in Lagos”: Banky W, Uche Pedro describe Wizkid as he Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Debut Album
To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album “Superstar“, Wizkid has released a 10-episode docuseries titled “A Superstar Made in Lagos“.
With its title being a combination of his first album and the most recent “Made In Lagos“, this docuseries sees reflections from the superstar on love, music and his journey so far.
It features some of his peers and mentors including former label boss Banky W, Alibaba, Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Anthony Joshua, Basketmouth, Terri, Chris Ubosi and BellaNaija’s Uche Pedro😊
The guests talk about everything Wizkid from his melodies, self-integrity, humble beginnings, talent, unreleased music, and hard work to his impact on Afrobeats and the creative industry.
“A Superstar Made in Lagos” was shot and directed by JM Films.
Enjoy!
Wizkid Reflects on Life, Love and Music
Uche Pedro Talks Wizkid, Afrobeats and Nigeria’s Creative Industry
Anthony Joshua Talks Wizkid and Ojuelegba
Ali Baba Talks Wizkid, Melodies and Self-Integrity
Banky W Talks Wizkid, Humble Beginnings and Talent
Basketmouth Talks Wizkid and Unreleased Music
Chris Ubosi Describes Wizkid
Femi Kuti Talks Wizkid and Felabration
Terri Talks Wizkid and Working Hard
Yeni Kuti Talks Wizkid and Humility