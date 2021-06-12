Connect with us

"A Superstar Made in Lagos": Banky W, Uche Pedro describe Wizkid as he Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Debut Album

All the Interesting Activities Dodos Uvieghara Got Up To in Los Angeles

Zeelicious' Banana Oat Muffins Recipe is Weight-Loss-Friendly | Watch

Anayo Finally Meets the Mystery Man in Episode 6 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

New Video: Tim Godfrey - Agidigba Medley

Constitutional Reform, Condolences to Kidnapped Victims, and an Economic Sustainability Plan – Read President Buhari's full Democracy Day Address

Key Takeaways from President Buhari’s Interview with NTA

Linda Osifo & Olakira Take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

See the Stars that'll be joining Jemima Osunde on Ndani TV's Hit Series "Rumour Has It" this June

CKay renders Acoustic Version of his Song "Skoin Skoin" feat. Bianca Costa

Published

9 mins ago

 on

To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album “Superstar“, Wizkid has released a 10-episode docuseries titled “A Superstar Made in Lagos“.

With its title being a combination of his first album and the most recent “Made In Lagos“, this docuseries sees reflections from the superstar on love, music and his journey so far.

It features some of his peers and mentors including former label boss Banky W, Alibaba, Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Anthony Joshua, Basketmouth, Terri, Chris Ubosi and BellaNaija’s Uche Pedro😊

The guests talk about everything Wizkid from his melodies, self-integrity, humble beginnings, talent, unreleased music, and hard work to his impact on Afrobeats and the creative industry.

“A Superstar Made in Lagos” was shot and directed by JM Films.

Enjoy!

Wizkid Reflects on Life, Love and Music

Uche Pedro Talks Wizkid, Afrobeats and Nigeria’s Creative Industry

Anthony Joshua Talks Wizkid and Ojuelegba

Ali Baba Talks Wizkid, Melodies and Self-Integrity

Banky W Talks Wizkid, Humble Beginnings and Talent

Basketmouth Talks Wizkid and Unreleased Music

Chris Ubosi Describes Wizkid

Femi Kuti Talks Wizkid and Felabration

Terri Talks Wizkid and Working Hard

Yeni Kuti Talks Wizkid and Humility

 

