Aristokrat Records’ Latest Signee Ria Sean Serves Up New Music + Video “Lemonade”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Introducing Gloria Asene Enebi popularly known as Ria Sean, a singer and songwriter signed jointly to Aristokrat Records and Island Def Jam Recordings.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Ria Sean grew up singing in the church choir. She embarked on her music journey professionally at the age of sixteen drawing influence from artists such as Brandy, Chris Brown, Whitney Houston, and Frank Ocean.

Ria Sean’s sound is a fusion of Afropop, R&B with Lo-Fi undertones. She was featured on the compilation album: “Sounds from The Basement Gig – Vol“. She has worked with multiple artists like Leriq, Adekunle Gold, Moelogo, and Goodgirl LA.

Her single “Lemonade” is produced, mixed, and mastered by Randay. The sultry track describes a fiery, all-consuming love story where the couple finds themselves in an endless cycle between love, hate, and intense passion.

The music video directed by Perliks Definition will tell the story of the different stages of a toxic relationship.

Watch the video below:

