BN Cuisine: Zeelicious’ Oven Baked Jollof Rice Recipe

Food blogger, Zeelicious is sharing her recipe for oven baked jollof rice in this episode of her vlog.

Ingredients

– 2 cups rice

– 2 fresh tomatoes

– 4-5 tatashe

– 3-4 onion bulbs

– 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh peppers

– 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

– 2 tablespoons tomato paste

– 1 tablespoon all purpose seasoning (see recipe link above)

– 3 seasoning cubes

– 1/4 cup vegetable oil

– 1 red bell pepper

– 1 green bell pepper

– Salt tos taste

Learn the recipe below: