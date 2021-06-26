BN TV
BN Cuisine: Zeelicious’ Oven Baked Jollof Rice Recipe
Food blogger, Zeelicious is sharing her recipe for oven baked jollof rice in this episode of her vlog.
Ingredients
– 2 cups rice
– 2 fresh tomatoes
– 4-5 tatashe
– 3-4 onion bulbs
– 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh peppers
– 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
– 2 tablespoons tomato paste
– 1 tablespoon all purpose seasoning (see recipe link above)
– 3 seasoning cubes
– 1/4 cup vegetable oil
– 1 red bell pepper
– 1 green bell pepper
– Salt tos taste
Learn the recipe below: