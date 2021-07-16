Ify’s Kitchen’s Recipe for Ofe Ugu

In this vlog, Ify of Ify’s Kitchen shares how to make one of her favourite soups in the world. She says it is so simple and very delicious. Ofe Ugu is one soup that you are never going to get tired of.

Ingredients

1 large stockfish head or any part you fancy

1 large dry fish

1 teaspoon Cameroon pepper

1-2 wraps ogili isi

5 pieces snails

10 pieces goat meat

4 pieces kpomo

2 teaspoons dry pepper

1 ½ tablespoons offor

Seasoning cubes to taste

2 heaped tablespoon ground crayfish

I onions

I handful shredded uziza leaves

1 bunch Ugu

½ cup palm oil

Watch the vlog below: