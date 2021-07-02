BN TV
This Pawngarine (Pawpaw + Tangerine) Fruit Juice is Perfect for the Weekend
Food vlogger, Kiki Foodies is back with another episode of her healthy recipe tutorial on her YouTube channel.
In this new episode, she shows you how to have a relaxing weekend with a delightful fruit juice recipe prepared with only two ingredients, Pawpaw and Tangerine (Pawngarine).
You will need:
– 1/2 Pawpaw (Papaya)
– 4 Large Tangerines
– Thumb sized ginger
– 1 Lime or Lemon
– Turmeric (optional)
Watch the video below: