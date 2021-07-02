Connect with us

This Pawngarine (Pawpaw + Tangerine) Fruit Juice is Perfect for the Weekend

Listen to Tems' Live Rendition of "Higher" on Genius' "Open Mic"

Frances means Business with Kuuku in Episode 7 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

This Short Film "The Switch" starring Tobi Bakre & Mory Coco perfectly describes 'Sweet to Sour'

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - You Remain The Same

Gbemi & Toolz had a Conversation about Pretty Privilege & Entitlement on the "OffAir Show"

Watch Episode 2 (Recognition) of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Chef Chi's Jollof Rice & Honey Butter Garlic Salmon Recipe

Catch FK & Jola in New Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Watch the Trailer for New Season of Adeolu Adefarasin's "Shop Talk" Show on BN TV

This Pawngarine (Pawpaw + Tangerine) Fruit Juice is Perfect for the Weekend

Food vlogger, Kiki Foodies is back with another episode of her healthy recipe tutorial on her YouTube channel.

In this new episode, she shows you how to have a relaxing weekend with a delightful fruit juice recipe prepared with only two ingredients, Pawpaw and Tangerine (Pawngarine).

You will need:
– 1/2 Pawpaw (Papaya)
– 4 Large Tangerines
– Thumb sized ginger
– 1 Lime or Lemon
– Turmeric (optional)

Watch the video below:

