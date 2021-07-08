Episode 5 of “Izzy Dance Tutorials” features #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Winner Laycon

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon is the latest guest in episode 5 of Izzy Odigie‘s dance show “Izzy Dance Tutorials”. Learn some new dance moves as you listen to some of the fan-favourite tracks off Laycon’s debut album “…Shall We Begin…

“Izzy Dance Tutorials” is a weekly series where Izzy Odigie breaks down fun and easy dance moves/choreography with some of your favourite pop culture celebrities.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

