In this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, Fk Abudu and Jola Ayeye chat with Tec (Wale), one of the Show Dem Camp duo.

He takes us through his journey with music. Starting out with a job in Amsterdam and making the daring decision to move back to Nigeria to pursue music. Tec also lets us know what the journey has been like, where he is at now and what to expect!

Listen to the full episode for all the gist!