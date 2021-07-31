Season Two of “Papa Benji” is Finally Here | Watch Episode 1

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The much-anticipated second season of the comedy web series “Papa Benji” is finally here.  The first episode of season 2 is titled “The Wake Keeping”.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Missed the first season? You can catch up here.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

