Arese Ugwu’s “The Smart Money Woman” is Coming to Netflix

Ric Hassani challenges the TGIF Crew in this episode of “Ndani TGIF Show”

What’s brewing between Toju & Nnenna? Find out in episode 6 of “Rumour Has It”

Azeez Seeks Peace in Episode 9 of The Naked Convos' "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

Will Smith is Serena & Venus Williams' Dad in Upcoming Film "'King Richard" | Watch the Trailer

Maria & Pere are the #BBNaija Season 6 Wildcards

#BNxBBNaija TBT: Which Past #BBNaija Housemate Would You Bring Back for the Shine Ya Eye Season?

O.T. Fagbenle chats about his career trajectory in Hollywood on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

The Drama Continues in Episode 11 of "Meet My Girlfriends"

It's Shege for Shege in Episode 5 of Accelerate TV's Comedy Series "Visa On Arrival"

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Netflix is giving us another Nollywood title to look forward to.

The Smart Money Woman” series executive directed by Arese Ugwu is making it’s entry and debut on Neflix.

“The Smart Money Woman” tv series which is an adaptation 2016 book with the same title, includes a stacked cast featuring  Toni Tones, Ini Dima-Okojie, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Lala Akindoju and Ebenezer Eno.

The book and the series, tackles debt, spending, the consumerist culture of the African middle class, the fear and misconceptions surrounding money and the lack of it. Love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures and the roles they play in success.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Arese Ugwu wrote;

WILD!!!! It still blows my mind that this all started with a book I wrote in my pajamas!!!!

And it’s even more incredible that you all watched it unfold from publishing the book, going on a Pan African book tour, The process of converting it into a Tv series… I’m so grateful guys… thank you for riding with me…. WE have a Netflix show!!!!!! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾@naijaonnetflix @netflix

Cheers to everyone that worked on this with me.. We did it guys!!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arese (@smartmoneyarese)

