Rona details How She Studies her Bible on “Rose Of Sharon”

In this episode of her “Rose of Sharon” bible study, Rona is sharing in detail how she studies her bible for understanding and to see the bigger picture.

Rona says,

Hello, I am glad to share with you tips on how I study my bible. Join me as I take you through the process and the necessary things you need to have with you when studying your bible. Ephesians 1:16-18 (NLT) 16 I have not stopped thanking God for you. I pray for you constantly, 17 asking God, the glorious Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, to give you spiritual wisdom[a] and insight so that you might grow in your knowledge of God. 18 I pray that your hearts will be flooded with light so that you can understand the confident hope he has given to those he called—his holy people who are his rich and glorious inheritance.